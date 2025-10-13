ICCL Hikes Margins For Gold & Silver, New Rates Effective from October 14

File Image |

Mumbai: ICCL (Indian Clearing Corporation Ltd) has announced a change in the initial margin requirements for all types of Gold and Silver derivative contracts. This move affects traders and members involved in commodity derivatives, especially those dealing in precious metals.

Effective from October 14, 2025

The new margin rates will be applied from the beginning of Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The decision updates earlier circulars issued on August 2 and September 9, 2025. These changes are meant to better manage risks in the market.

New Margin Rates Announced

For Gold (all variants), the minimum initial margin has been set at 7%, and for Silver (all variants), it is now 11.50 percent. The Short Option Minimum Margin (SOMM) will also be the same as the initial margin for both metals.

The final margin will be the higher of either the minimum margin or the VaR (Value at Risk) adjusted with MPOR (Margin Period of Risk).

Participants Must Note Changes

ICCL has asked all market participants to update their systems and processes to reflect these new rates from October 14 onwards. For more help, traders can contact the ICCL Risk Department.