IBM opens Client Innovation Center in Mysuru; its eighth in country

IBM announced the opening of its new IBM Client Innovation Center (CIC) in Mysuru, India to support the rapid, high-tech driven economic growth in the region and provide comprehensive hybrid cloud and AI technology consulting capabilities.

As an entrepreneurial start-up within IBM Consulting, the CIC specializes in design, software engineering and analytics. The CIC’s mission is to support clients in the transformation of their business by utilizing delivery capabilities throughout the entire system development life cycle, from design to architecture to creation, it said in a press release.

“Digital transformation is happening at an accelerated pace across Mysuru,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery. “The IBM CIC will play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT-ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation.”

IBM CIC is looking to hire over 10,000 staff this quarter globally. This builds on double-digit hiring growth in its Global Delivery Centers already this year. This continued investment in talent will expand the company's skillsets in areas such as AI, intelligent workflows, application modernization and management, and hybrid cloud. New skills will serve to open-up new business streams and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region through close collaboration with clients and partners including cloud solution and service providers, the press release added.

“This is a significant achievement of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and its ‘Spoke-shore Strategy’ to attract companies to set up operations in Mysuru and other places under our Beyond Bengaluru initiative,” said Dr. Ashwath Narayana, Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood. “With IBM’s contribution as a major employer, the state of Karnataka is destined to retain and grow as a global front-runner for digital services and developing new technologies,” he added.

IBM Consulting will now operate eight CIC locations, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, National Capital Region and Pune, across India.

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 10:51 PM IST