IBM India MD says country can become AI innovation garage

Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is steadily on the rise globally and India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world, Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia, said here on Thursday.

Over the past two years, AI has helped businesses ease the strain of workforce dislocation, supply chain challenges, IT incidents and customer service interruptions, etc.

According to IBM's 'Global AI Adoption Index 2022', 57 per cent of IT professionals in India report that their organisation has actively deployed AI in their business, and over a quarter (27 per cent) indicate that their firm is exploring the use of AI.

"As digitisation in India continues to deepen, companies are eager to deploy AI and automation capabilities at scale to drive innovation and competitiveness," said Patel during the company's 'AI Day' event.

"As one of the fastest-growing economies, the world's largest community of developers and a large start-up ecosystem, India is well poised to lead the AI revolution and establish itself as an AI innovation garage of the world," he emphasised.

With the right AI-powered automation processes and team in place, intelligent automation will optimise business and IT processes across all industries and combat the growing skills gap to create a deeper focus on higher value work.

According to IBM, AI will also improve its knowledge over time to better understand cybersecurity threats and cyber risk by consuming billions of data artifacts.

"AI has truly come into its own in the past few years, especially with self-driving cars, chatbots, and digital assistants. A robust ecosystem for AI is being built in India, and it is a matter of pride to be part of this revolution," said Viswanath Ramaswamy, Vice President, Technology, IBM India and South Asia.

When deployed appropriately, AI and Automation can transform government services, education, healthcare, and business interactions with customers in the upcoming techade.

"AI will scale and move from an operational 'benefit' to an essential element in business growth and modernisation," he noted.

In 2023, AI will continue its impact on the consumer care journey with more personalised and fully realised interactions.

Conversational AI with expressions and emotions along with the voice of choice will bring in the personalisation needed for making digital transformation possible, according to IBM.

For India to achieve its $5 trillion GDP target by FY27, businesses must draw a significant correlation between AI maturity and its growth trajectory.

"To harness the power of AI and data, we need to measure the E-IQ (Enterprise Intelligence Quotient) of a business. E-IQ assesses an enterprise's current intelligence infusion level and provides capabilities for stepping up its intelligence quotient," said Rahul Deshpande, Global Practice Delivery Head and Business Solutions Head for AI Solutions Practice, Wipro.