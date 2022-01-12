IBM buys emissions data company Envizi

IBM has acquired Envizi, a leading data and analytics software provider for environmental performance management, for an undisclosed sum.

By using Envizi with IBM's broader AI-powered software, companies will be able to automate the feedback generated between their corporate environmental initiatives.

This acquisition builds on IBM's growing investments in AI-powered software, to help organizations create more resilient and sustainable operations and supply chains.

Envizi will also help expand IBM Consulting's growing sustainability practice, which is designed to help clients accelerate progress toward their sustainability commitments.

