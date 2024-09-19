Mumbai: IAA & Rotary District Autism Campaign Outdoor Effort At BKC

In an effort to boost awareness about the need for early detection of autism, the India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has launched a high-impact campaign.

Partnering with Rotary District 3141, the initiative recently stepped into the spotlight with a striking outdoor phase.

Digital display boards across Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai's bustling commercial center, are now showcasing this vital message, reaching thousands of eyes daily.

Srinivasan Swamy, a Managing Committee Member of the India Chapter and former Chairman & World President of the IAA, said, "The India Chapter has always maintained that communication should be used as a force for good. And we firmly believe that what's good, is good for business. In that context I am very happy that we are consistently running such campaigns. I thank the media for always highlighting these efforts."

Expanding the Reach

This initiative has gained substantial traction, with Laqshya Media's role in amplifying the campaign.

The message has also made waves in print, with Hindustan Times and Free Press Journal carrying the campaign.

"This is the winning campaign among entries received from advertising agencies and judged by top creative minds. It was created by Tempest Advertising Hyderabad," said in the press release.

About the International Advertising Association (IAA)

The IAA stands as the world's only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association.

With members spanning advertising agencies and media, its structure comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, and 56 Chapters across 76 countries.

Read Also Tempest Wins IAA/Rotary Autism Awareness Contest

Headquarterd in New York, it was established 80 years ago and boast a boasts a diverse membership from the world's top economies.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of the IAA is exclusive, extended by invitation only.

IAA India is well-recognised for hosting several high-profile events and initiatives, including the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.