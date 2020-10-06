IAA 2020-2022 Term: Ghanaian Joel Nettey first African to become Chairman and World President of IAA

At the World Board Meeting of the International Advertising Association, held virtually on October 5, Srinivasan Swamy handed over the baton of the Chairman and World President to Joel E. Nettey, CEO, Innova DDB, Ghana.

During the elections the following roles were also confirmed:

• Senior Vice President: Sasan Saeidi, Global Client Leader for Nestlé at Wunderman Thompson (London)

• General Secretary: Carol Schuster, Business Information Advisor at Lafayette 148 New York (New York)

• Treasurer: Venanzio Camarra, Venanzio Camarra & Partners (Milan)

• VP and Area Director, APAC : Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO, Eros India of Eros STX Global Corporation

• VP, Digital Innovation & Young Professional Growth: Janak Sarda, MD, Deshdoot Media Group

A thoroughbred marketing communications professional, Joel Nettey has been Chief Executive of various multinational marketing communications agency affiliates in Ghana including DDB, Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis. His passion for building relationships and his penchant for achieving extraordinary marketing and communications goals have resulted in the agencies he has led being partners for a myriad of blue-chip companies, both multinational and indigenous.

Speaking after the election Nettey outlined his plans for the two years ahead, "We will focus on four key pillars – Diversity & Inclusion, Creativity & Innovation, Regulatory Issues, and Education. Together, as a team, we will take the steps required to ensure that the IAA remains the most recognizable, relevant and impactful marketing and marketing communications association across the globe, while ensuring we attract and provide opportunities that engage and nourish the next generation of marketing game changers”.

Srinivasan Swamy, the Immediate Past President and the Chairman of Presidents’ Council said, “I have worked with Joel over the last two years when he was Senior Vice President at IAA. His understanding of the issues at IAA is amazing, as is his commitment level to deliver on what is required. I am sure IAA will flourish over the next two years under his stewardship, and I am happy to actively support his initiatives that will build IAA further”.