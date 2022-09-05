I resolve to wear my seat belt even in rear seat: Anand Mahindra pledges after Cyrus Mistry's accidental death at Palghar

Anand Mahindra pledges on wearing belt after Cyrus Mistry's accidental death |

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry and a co-passenger killed in a car crash were not wearing seat belts, as per a preliminary probe, and speeding and the "error of judgment" by the driver caused the accident, a police official was quoted in PTI report.

Over the update in the accident case that concerned with wearing seat belts and one's safety, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted to pledge on wearing belt even if he travelled on a back seat.

"I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families," he tweeted while learning the details over Cyrus Mistry's accidental death.

I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families. https://t.co/4jpeZtlsw0 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 5, 2022

Mistry was accompanied by three family friends - Darius and his wife Anahita, Jehangir Pandole. It was Anahita, a doctor by profession, who was on the wheels. While, Mistry and Jehangir lost lives to the mishap, Darius Pandole and his wife Anahita were admitted to a hospital in Vapi having suffered injuries.