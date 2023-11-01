Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October | File

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its total wholesales rose 18 per cent year-on-year to 68,728 units in October.

The South Korean automaker had dispatched 58,006 units in October 2022.

Its domestic sales increased by 15 per cent to 55,128 units last month, from 48,001 units in the same month a year ago.

Exports rose 36 per cent year-on-year to 13,600 units in October this year.

"The recent announcement of standardising of six airbags across all Hyundai models and variants has been extremely well received by our valued customers.

"Also, the supply situation is back to full normalcy and our network is geared up to delight customers with the delivery of their favourite Hyundai cars," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)