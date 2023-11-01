 Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October

Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October

Its domestic sales increased by 15 per cent to 55,128 units last month, from 48,001 units in the same month a year ago.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Hyundai Sales Up 18% At 68,728 Units In October | File

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its total wholesales rose 18 per cent year-on-year to 68,728 units in October.

The South Korean automaker had dispatched 58,006 units in October 2022.

Its domestic sales increased by 15 per cent to 55,128 units last month, from 48,001 units in the same month a year ago.

Exports rose 36 per cent year-on-year to 13,600 units in October this year.

Read Also
Mahindra Auto Sales Grows By 32%, Sells 80,679 Units In October 2023
article-image

"The recent announcement of standardising of six airbags across all Hyundai models and variants has been extremely well received by our valued customers.

"Also, the supply situation is back to full normalcy and our network is geared up to delight customers with the delivery of their favourite Hyundai cars," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eicher Motor's October Sales Grow By 5% In Models With Engine Capacity Up To 350cc

Eicher Motor's October Sales Grow By 5% In Models With Engine Capacity Up To 350cc

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Rises To ₹ 552.67 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Rises To ₹ 552.67 Cr; Ambuja Cements Net...

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,591.33, Nifty Below 19,000

Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Red; Sensex At 63,591.33, Nifty Below 19,000

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales With 574,930 Units Sold In October 2023, Marking 26% YoY Growth

Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales With 574,930 Units Sold In October 2023, Marking 26% YoY Growth

GST Revenue Collection Surges 13% Year-on-Year, Reaching ₹1.72 Lakh Crore In October 2023

GST Revenue Collection Surges 13% Year-on-Year, Reaching ₹1.72 Lakh Crore In October 2023