Hyundai Motor India To Raise Vehicle Prices By Up To ₹12,800 From June 1, Rising Input & Commodity Costs Push Up Expenses

Hyundai Motor India will raise prices across its vehicle lineup by up to Rs 12,800 from June 1, 2026. |

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India has announced a price increase across its vehicle lineup from June 1, 2026. The company said prices will go up by up to Rs 12,800 depending on the model and variant chosen by customers.

The announcement was made through a regulatory filing dated May 27. Hyundai said the revised prices will apply across different vehicles in its portfolio. The company added that the final increase will vary from one model to another.

The automaker said the decision was taken after reviewing current market conditions and overall business costs.

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Rising Costs Behind Decision

Hyundai said the latest increase is mainly linked to higher commodity prices, rising input costs and growing operational expenses. The company noted that these costs have continued to put pressure on the automobile industry.

According to the filing, the company has been facing higher expenses in several areas linked to manufacturing and operations. Hyundai said it has tried to absorb part of the burden internally before deciding to pass on some of the additional costs to customers.

The company described the latest increase as a “nominal” revision aimed at balancing rising expenses with customer impact.

Earlier Plan Announced In April

Hyundai had already informed stock exchanges in April that it planned to increase prices across its range by up to 1% from May 2026. At that time, the company had also pointed to rising operational and raw material costs.

The latest announcement provides more clarity on the expected increase for different models and variants. Many automobile companies in India have recently revised prices because of higher commodity and supply-chain costs.

Hyundai remains one of the country’s leading passenger vehicle makers, with a wide portfolio that includes hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs.