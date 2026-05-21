Maruti Suzuki India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Up To ₹30,000 From June Amid Rising Input Costs

Maruti Suzuki announces a price increase across its vehicle lineup citing sustained rise in raw material and operational costs | File/ Representative image

New Delhi, May 21: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday announced a price hike of up to Rs 30,000 across its vehicle portfolio with effect from June 2026.

In its stock exchange filing, the company said it has decided to increase prices across models due to sustained increases in input costs.

“In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to Rs 30,000 with effect from June 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Rising input costs behind price hike

In an official statement, Maruti Suzuki attributed the decision to sustained increases in raw material and operational costs impacting the automotive industry.

“For the past few months, the company has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures,” the carmaker said.

Maruti Suzuki added that it had undertaken several cost-reduction initiatives over the past few months to absorb part of the cost burden, but the adverse cost environment has made a partial pass-through unavoidable.

The company said it has attempted to minimise the impact on customers as much as possible.

“However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible,” it added.

“The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model,” the filing stated.

Automobile sector sees broader price revisions

The latest announcement comes at a time when several automobile manufacturers in India have revised prices upward in response to higher commodity prices, logistics expenses and inflationary pressures across supply chains.

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Earlier, Mahindra and Mahindra had announced a price increase across its SUV and commercial vehicle portfolio effective April 6.

The company said prices would rise by up to 2.5 per cent, with an average increase of around 1.6 per cent across models, citing rising input and operational costs.

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