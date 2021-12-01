Hyundai Motor India sales down 21% to 46,910 units in November

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent decline in total sales to 46,910 units in November. The company had sold 59,200 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

The dent in November sales was driven by the ongoing semiconductor shortage situation, the company stated. However, Hyundai Motor India said it will continue to take initiatives to mitigate the situation.

Domestic sales also declined 24 per cent to 37,001 units, against 48,800 units in November 2020, the company added. Exports dropped 5 per cent to 9,909 units, compared to 10,400 units in November last year.

(With inuputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 02:41 PM IST