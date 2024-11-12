 Hyundai Motor India Reports 15.5% Drop In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,375.4 Crore For Q2FY25
After Hyundai's debut on the Indian stock exchanges in October 22,2024, the stock's performance remains closely watched by investors.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India shares on Tuesday (November 12) saw a decline of 2.7 per cent on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024.

The company's share dropped to Rs 1,772.45 per share, before recovering slightly to close at Rs 1817.55, a decline of 0.26 per cent.

Similarly on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the shares fell by 0.11 per cent, ending the day at Rs 1,820 apiece.

Financial Snapshot

The car manufacturer company financial performance for Q2FY25, in the consolidated segment reported a total income of Rs 17,452.6 crore. This highlights, the Q2FY25 income is down from the YoY basis where the company posted Rs 19,042.9 crore in the same period last year.

A decrease in total income was accompanied by a reduction in total expenses, which dropped from Rs 16,810.9 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 15,602.8 crore in Q2FY25.

Despite this reduction in expenses, the company’s net profit saw a dip, dropping from Rs 1,628.5 crore to Rs 1,375.4 crore YoY.

On a standalone basis, the company followed a similar trend. The total income for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 17,078.2 crore, a decrease from Rs 18,788 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s expenses also fell from Rs 16,591.2 crore in Q2FY24 to Rs 15,278.2 crore in Q2FY25.

Despite these cost reductions, Hyundai’s standalone net profit also saw a drop from Rs 1,602.3 crore to Rs 1,337.7 crore.

Hyundai Motor India's IPO

Hyundai Motor India's public issue which opened for subscription on October 15, and closed on October 17, 2024, made its debut on the Indian bourses with the stock listing at at Rs 1,934 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Rs 1,931 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on October 22, 2024.

