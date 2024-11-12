 NTPC Green Energy IPO Expected To Open On November 19: Know Price Band, Size & GMP
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessNTPC Green Energy IPO Expected To Open On November 19: Know Price Band, Size & GMP

NTPC Green Energy IPO Expected To Open On November 19: Know Price Band, Size & GMP

The public offering of the NTPC subsidiary is intended to raise Rs 10,000 crore. With no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, the NTPC Green Energy IPO is anticipated to be a completely new share issuance.

Vikrant DUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
article-image

Subscriptions for NTPC Green Energy's eagerly anticipated IPO are anticipated to open next week. Particularly in light of the successful listing of another renewable energy-related IPO, Waaree Energies, investors are eagerly anticipating this one.

The public offering of the state-owned company is expected to begin bidding on November 19, according to reports. On the other hand, the anchor investor round is scheduled for November 18.

IPO size and structure

The public offering of the NTPC subsidiary is intended to raise Rs 10,000 crore. With no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, the NTPC Green Energy IPO is anticipated to be a completely new share issuance.

FPJ Shorts
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Admit Card OUT; Download Now!
SSC CHSL Tier II Exam 2024: Admit Card OUT; Download Now!
₹55K For Cat Haircut! Wasim Akram Leaves Fellow Commentators Stunned After Sharing Bizzare Incident During Aus vs Pak Live Match
₹55K For Cat Haircut! Wasim Akram Leaves Fellow Commentators Stunned After Sharing Bizzare Incident During Aus vs Pak Live Match
Video: 1,00,000 Foodies Cycle 50 Km At Night To Try Out Soup Dumplings After Post About Momo Stall In China's Kaifeng City Goes Viral
Video: 1,00,000 Foodies Cycle 50 Km At Night To Try Out Soup Dumplings After Post About Momo Stall In China's Kaifeng City Goes Viral
'My Deep Admiration...': Amitabh Bachchan's Letter To Nimrat Kaur Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Affair With Abhishek Bachchan
'My Deep Admiration...': Amitabh Bachchan's Letter To Nimrat Kaur Goes Viral Amid Rumours Of Affair With Abhishek Bachchan

The public issue's price range has not yet been determined. Sources, however, claim that the shares will be issued at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Subscription and listing timeline

Reports state that between November 12 and 14, NTPC Green Energy is anticipated to submit its red herring prospectus (RHP). According to reports, the NTPC Green Energy IPO subscription period is anticipated to run from November 19 to November 22. The listing date and the allotment date have not yet been disclosed.

Shareholder and other quotas

According to NTPC Green Energy, qualified institutional buyers will receive up to 75 per cent of the net issue, while retail investors will receive 10 per cent and non-institutional investors will receive 15 per cent.

Additionally, there is a reservation for NTPC Limited shareholders in the public offering. Under the shareholder's quota, shareholders who held NTPC shares on the day the Red Herring Prospectus was filed may apply.

IPO GMP (grey market price)

The grey market price for NTPC Green energy IPO was currently trading at Rs 9 per share declining from Rs 25 per share.

Read Also
Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25
article-image

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

The company plans to use Rs 7,500 crore of the total funds raised via the public issue to repay the borrowings of its wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL). A portion of the proceeds will also be used by NTPC Green Energy for its general corporate purposes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTPC Green Energy IPO Expected To Open On November 19: Know Price Band, Size & GMP

NTPC Green Energy IPO Expected To Open On November 19: Know Price Band, Size & GMP

UPL Shares Soar Over 7% Despite Posting Widened Net Loss In Q2FY25

UPL Shares Soar Over 7% Despite Posting Widened Net Loss In Q2FY25

Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25

Jubilant Foodworks Shares Climb Almost 9% On BSE Ignoring Shrinking PAT Of Q2 FY25

Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

Hemisphere Properties Shares Continue Tumble Post Q2 Results

Britannia Industries Shares Plunge Over 5% On NSE Following Q2 Results With Lower Profit Margins

Britannia Industries Shares Plunge Over 5% On NSE Following Q2 Results With Lower Profit Margins