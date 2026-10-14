Hyundai Motor India Inaugurates Pune Plant, Announces ₹11,000 Crore Investment

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Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the formal inauguration of its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Pune, Maharashtra. The company stated it plans to invest ₹11,000 crore in phases at the facility.

Capacity Expansion

The Pune plant currently has an annual installed production capacity of 170,000 units. HMIL expects to increase this capacity to 320,000 units by 2030.

Manufacturing Capabilities

The facility features flexible production systems capable of supporting both internal combustion engine (ICE) and hybrid vehicle manufacturing. It also houses an engine shop producing 150,000 engines annually.

Cumulative Exports and Sales

HMIL reported cumulative exports of 40 lakh passenger vehicles from India since 1999, making it the largest exporter of passenger vehicles in the country. The company has also sold nearly 100 lakh passenger vehicles in the domestic market.

Supplier Ecosystem and Employment

The regional supplier ecosystem includes 55 supplier partners who have invested nearly ₹4,600 crore in Maharashtra. This ecosystem, including tier-II vendors, has created over 18,000 employment opportunities in the state, according to HMIL.

Key Dignitaries Present

The inauguration was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Republic of Korea Ambassador to India Lee Seong-ho, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, and HMIL Managing Director and CEO Tarun Garg.

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Future Mobility and Social Impact

HMIL is engaged in research and development for electrification and future mobility, including nearly 40 projects on battery technologies. The company also reported social impact initiatives, such as planting over 10 lakh trees and empowering 150,000 citizens through skilling programmes.

Red Dot Award

The company received the 2026 Red Dot Award for people-centric workplace design at the Pune plant, reflecting its focus on employee well-being and innovation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.