Hyundai Cars To Get Costlier From September As Company Announces Up To 1% Price Hike | X - HyundaiIndia

New Delhi, Aug 19: South Korean auto major Hyundai Motor India Limited on Wednesday announced that it will increase vehicle prices by up to 1 per cent across its portfolio, effective September 2026, citing rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Hyundai announces price hike

According to a stock exchange filing, the quantum of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

"The company has planned to increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 1 per cent across its portfolio, effective September 2026. The quantum of increase will vary depending on the model and variant," it said.

The company said it has been making efforts to optimise costs and absorb rising cost pressures to minimise the impact on customers. However, persistent increases in costs have necessitated passing on a portion of the higher expenses to buyers through the marginal price revision.

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Rising costs drive revision

"The price revision has been necessitated by a combination of rising input and commodity costs, higher operational expenses and continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties, among other factors," it stated.

"The company continues to make every endeavour to optimise costs and absorb cost escalations to minimise the impact on customers. However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision," it added.

Auto sector sees price pressure

The announcement comes a day after India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki raised prices across its Arena and Nexa line-up from August 2026. The company's latest increase, ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 30,000 depending on the model and variant, marked its second price hike of the year following a similar revision in June.

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Hyundai Motor India's price hike also comes amid pressure on its profitability. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) declined sharply to Rs 888.6 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2027, compared with Rs 1,369.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations slipped 0.5 per cent year on year to Rs 16,334.6 crore from Rs 16,412.9 crore. EBITDA fell 31 per cent to Rs 1,511 crore from Rs 2,186 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 9.3 per cent from 13.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)