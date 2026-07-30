Hyundai Motor India Consolidated Net Profit At ₹888.62 Crore In Q1 FY27

IANS

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on July 30, 2026, announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, reporting a net profit of ₹888.62 crore.

Financial Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹16,334.63 crore, compared to ₹16,412.88 crore in the same period last year. Total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹16,609.00 crore, down from ₹16,627.67 crore year-on-year.

Dividend and Record Date

The Board of Directors declared a final dividend of ₹21 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the final dividend has been fixed as Wednesday, August 05, 2026.

Board Appointments

The company re-appointed M/s. Geeyes & Co., Cost Accountants, as the Cost Auditor for the financial year 2026-27. Additionally, Mukundan MS was appointed as Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer effective September 01, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval. Young Geon Kim was appointed Senior Management Personnel effective August 01, 2026.

Director Cessation

Gopalakrishnan CS ceased to be the Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer due to superannuation, with his term ending on August 31, 2026.

Regulatory Compliance

Holdings of Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer Mukundan MS are not debarred by any SEBI order. He has no relationship with any other director on the board, the company said.

Annual General Meeting

The 30th Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, via Video Conferencing mode. The Board meeting on July 30, 2026, commenced at 12:30 P.M. (IST) and concluded at 03:10 P.M. (IST).

EPR Rules

The company noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change's End-of-Life Vehicles Rules, 2025, effective from April 1, 2025, create an obligation to scrap end-of-life vehicles. The pricing mechanism and operational procedures for Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Certificates are yet to be notified, preventing reliable estimation of the financial impact. Therefore, no provision has been recognised, but the company will continue to assess its obligations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.