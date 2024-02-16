Hydrogen Fuel: Centre Issues Guidelines To Encourage Sustainable Energy In Transport Sector

Representative Image | FPJ Library

While there are multiple promises that are made on transforming the economy into sustainable one, steps are often not taken in the right direction or the implementation is sluggish. In addition to the FLAME schemes, that espouses and encourages for usage of vehicles running on sustainable fuel i.e. electricity, the government on Wednesday issued scheme guidelines to support pilot projects based on the use of green hydrogen as fuel in general transport sector. This would bring buses, trucks and four-wheelers into its ambit.

The Hydrogen Boost

The scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary allocation of Rs 496 crore till the financial year 2025-26, a statement by the Ministry of New Renewable Energy said.

After ethanol blending in modern-day fossil fuel options, that government has explored, Hydrogen is another avenue at developing a cleaner, sustainable option. It is a clean alternative to methane, also known as natural gas. And given the abundance of the element in the universe, mass production should not be a big headache.

Hydrogen fuel a clean fuel that, when consumed in a fuel cell, produces only water. Hydrogen can be engendered from a myriad domestic resources, such as natural gas, nuclear power, biomass, and renewable power like solar and wind.

Read Also Adani Green Breaks Ground With World's Largest Renewable Energy Park In Khavda

An Initiative for the future

In addition, future economies of scale and rapid technological advancements in hydrogen-powered vehicles are expected to enhance the feasibility of transportation fueled by green hydrogen. In light of this, the National Green Hydrogen Mission, along with other initiatives, will see the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) spearheading pilot projects aimed at substituting fossil fuels in the transportation sector with green hydrogen and its derivatives.

Additionally, the scheme will also extend support to pilot projects exploring innovative applications of hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions in the iron and steel production process. The government guidelines also lay emphasis on the fact that forthcoming steel plants should possess the capability to operate using green hydrogen, thereby positioning them to engage in future global low-carbon steel markets. Furthermore, the scheme will entertain greenfield projects striving to achieve 100 percent green steel production.

In the winter session of 2023, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the parliament, had underscored the importance and the imperative nature of the issue at hand, and emphasized on the need for proactive measures to address climate change.

(With inputs from various publications)