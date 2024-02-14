Adani Green Breaks Ground With World's Largest Renewable Energy Park In Khavda

Adani | FPJ Desk

Renewable energy company Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has initiated power generation from the world's largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat.

According to a press release, with the commencement of operations at the first 551 MW solar capacity, AGEL has embarked on a transformative journey towards clean energy generation, marking a milestone in India's renewable energy landscape.

AGEL's swift achievement within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda RE park underscores its unparalleled commitment to advancing renewable energy infrastructure.

Project in Rann of Kutch

The project's inception involved the development of crucial infrastructure, including roads and connectivity, and the creation of a sustainable social ecosystem, transforming the challenging terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a thriving environment for its workforce of 8,000.

Strategically positioned to leverage the region's abundant wind and solar resources, the Khavda RE park is poised to emerge as a global leader in renewable energy generation.

AGEL's plans include developing 30 GW of renewable energy capacity at the site, making it the largest renewable energy installation worldwide.

Upon completion, the Khavda RE park is projected to power 16.1 million homes annually, setting a new benchmark for giga-scale clean energy projects.

Read Also Adani Total Gas And INOX India Forge Partnership To Boost LNG Ecosystem & Reduce Emissions In India

'Most extensive renewable energy ecosystems'

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, expressed pride in AGEL's achievement, stating, "Adani Green Energy is creating one of the world's most extensive renewable energy ecosystems for solar and wind. AGEL's commitment to sustainable growth extends beyond power generation to encompass indigenous and sustainable supply chains and environmental stewardship.

Extensive studies and innovative solutions have been deployed to accelerate the project's development, including geotechnical investigations, seismic studies, and environmental assessments.

The project showcases AGEL's dedication to advancing India's renewable energy goals while fostering economic growth and environmental sustainability.

The Khavda RE park represents a paradigm shift in India's clean energy transition journey, aligning with the nation's ambitious target of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and carbon neutrality.