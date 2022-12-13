Hyderabad man splurges Rs 12 cr on India's most expensive supercar

The booming supercar market in India has attracted major players such as Lamborghini, Porsche and Ferrari to set up shop in the country. Although brands such as Ferrari and Bugatti are more visible on the global stage, young Indians in urban areas are spoilt for choices. Now a Hyderabad-based businessman Naseer Khan has splurged Rs 12 crore on a McLaren 765 LT Spider, making it the most expensive supercar sold in India so far.

The slick model is one of the fastest convertibles to be rolled out of McLaren's production line, and its roof also winds down in just 11 seconds. The aerodynamic design is held up firmly by a carbon fibre body. The owner who shared a video of his new ride on Instagram, already has beasts such as Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Ferrari 812 Superfast, Mercedes-Benz G350d, Ford Mustang, Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus and many more in his stable.