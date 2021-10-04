Hy'd-based Zemoso to expand employee strength by 2,000; launches ‘Zariya’ to bring women back to work

Nine-year-old Hyderabad headquartered product studio Zemoso, has announced today the doubling of its workforce from 300 to 600 by 2022 and to hire 2000 additional workforce by 2023.

Zemoso currently employs 300 people in India (Hyderabad) and the USA (Dallas, TX). It has also announced a new initiative to help women who are on a work break to get back to work.

It is a full-stack innovation service company that collaborates with innovators by bringing in product strategy, experience design, and deep tech engineering capabilities. Over the three years, it helped a signiﬁcant number of startups to raise over $900 million in funding.

Talking about its business model and growth plans, Satish Madhira, CEO, Zemoso, said, “We are growing geographically one at a time. Our next expansion is in Canada where we have incorporated an ofﬁce in Waterloo. Over the next 9 months, we will begin operations in Europe. We are also actively looking to expand our presence in Latin America.”.

A self-funded company Zemoso had maintained a compounded annual growth rate of over 67 percent. Over the next 3 years, our goal is to grow 600% from our FY 2021 numbers Madhira said

Zemoso is on a hiring spree. The company has launched a unique initiative called “Women Back to Work” to enable women engineers who have taken a career break to get back to work, Sathish, says. "Thirty percent of our workforce is women. Our current men-women ratio is at 2.5:1. We actively invite women engineers who have taken a career break from 6 months to - 6 years to get back to work with Zemoso.

