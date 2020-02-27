Hurun Global Rich List 2020: Ritesh Agarwal youngest Indian in the rich list with networth of Rs 110 crores

A report by Hurun Global Rich List says: "90 are forty or under, of which 54 are self-made. Youngest self-made billionaire is USA’s Kylie Kenner, 22, and India’s Ritesh Agarwal, 24, of hotel chain OYO Rooms, both worth US 1.1bn."

As per the Hurun Global Rich List 2020, China with 799 has more billionaires than the US (626) and India combined. China is likely to have more pharma billionaires this year as the country fights a deadly coronavirus epidemic.

There is no surprise that Mumbai is that the home to quite a 3rd of the richest individuals within the country with 50 of them living within the megapolis, making it the ninth richest city globally, followed by New Delhi with 30, Bengaluru with 17 and Ahmedabad with 12.

With USD 67 billion, Ambani is additionally the ninth richest within the world which is topped by Jeff Bezos of Amazon with USD 140 billion. The second within the list is SP Hinduja family (USD 27 billion), Gautam Adani (a little over USD 17 billion), Shiv Nadar & family (close to USD 17 billion), and Lakshmi Mittal with over USD 15 billion in networth. At the sixth lot is banker Uday Kotak with a networth of around USD 15 billion, making him the richest self-made banker within the whole world.