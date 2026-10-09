Hubtown Raises RTPL Stake To 74.65% With ₹36.78 Crore Investment

Hubtown |

Mumbai: Hubtown Limited on October 9, 2026, announced an additional investment of ₹36,78,25,290 in its subsidiary, Rare Townships Private Limited (RTPL). This investment was made by subscribing to 1,22,60,843 Class A equity shares through a rights issue.

Equity Share Details

Each Class A equity share was allotted at a face value of ₹10, with a premium of ₹20 per share, resulting in an issue price of ₹30 per share. The transaction was conducted on an arm's length basis.

Increased Holding

Following this allotment, Hubtown’s holding in RTPL's Class A equity share capital increased from 72.91% to 74.65%. The acquisition falls under related party transactions, with the company and its promoter group having an interest in RTPL.

RTPL Business Profile

RTPL operates in the real estate sector, focusing on the construction and development of residential and commercial properties. The company was incorporated on June 5, 2000, and is domiciled in India.

Financial Performance of RTPL

RTPL’s paid-up share capital stands at ₹47,45,91,730, including the recent rights issue. Its turnover for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, was ₹9,802.79 lakh. In the previous two financial years, turnover was ₹40.45 lakh (FY2025) and ₹63.27 lakh (FY2024).

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.