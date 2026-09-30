Wipro Acquisition Of Alpha Net Consulting Contracts Delayed To December 31

Wipro |

Mumbai: Wipro Limited, through its subsidiaries, has informed stock exchanges that the acquisition of certain customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting LLC and its subsidiaries will now be completed later than originally planned.

Acquisition Details

The company had previously signed a definitive agreement to acquire select customer contracts from Alpha Net Consulting LLC and its subsidiaries.

Revised Timeline

According to an exchange filing, the transaction, which was initially projected to be completed by September 30, 2026, is now expected to conclude by December 31, 2026, at the latest.

Previous Communications

Wipro had previously communicated details regarding this acquisition in letters dated April 15, 2026, and June 23, 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.