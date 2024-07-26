HT Media Reports Net Loss of ₹27.59 Crore; Shares Drop 4.78% Following Q1FY25 Earnings Announcement | Representational image

The HT Media Limited on Friday (July 26) announced their un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Following the earnings announcement, the company's shares fell by 4.78%, trading at Rs 27.27.

Consolidated Results for Q1 FY25

The company reported its consolidated results for Q1 FY25 with its total income for the quarter at Rs 427.10 crore, a decrease from Rs 445.17 crore year-over-year (YoY).

The Total expenses were Rs 463.44 crore, slightly lower than the previous year's Rs 466.14 crore.

Read Also RBI Tightens Rules For Domestic Money Transfers: New Guidelines For Cash Transactions And KYC

Moreover, the company recorded a loss for the period of Rs 27.59 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 18.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

Standalone Result for Q1 FY25

The company's standalone results for Q1 FY25 for total income for the quarter stood at Rs 227.06 crore, down from Rs 227.84 crore in the same period last year.

Earnings before finance costs, tax, depreciation, amortization, and exceptional items (EBITDA) stood at Rs 9.85 crore in Q1 FY25, compared to Rs 9.02 crore the previous year.

In terms of the expenses, the total expenses amounted to Rs 250.15 crore, compared to Rs 252.95 crore YoY.

As a result, HT Media Limited incurred a loss after tax of Rs 14.37 crore, a notable decline from the loss of Rs 19.55 crore reported in the previous year.

HT Media publishers of Hindustan Times newspaper from Mumbai and Delhi has reported in their statement which is as follows:

- Revenue dropped by 19 per cent from Rs 527 crore in the March 2024 quarter to Rs 427 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

- EBITDA for the June quarter reported a loss of Rs 36 crore, a decline from the profit of Rs 13 crore recorded in the March quarter.

- The printing division, which publishes newspapers, suffered a severe loss of Rs 18 crore in the June quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 26 crore in the March quarter.

This was disclosed by the company in a statement filed today (July 26) with Stock Exchange.