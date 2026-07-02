HSRP Deadline Missed In Maharashtra, What Happens Next As ₹1,000 Fine And RTO Curbs Begin From July 1?

Maharashtra has started strict enforcement against vehicles without High Security Registration Plates. |

Mumbai: Vehicle owners in Maharashtra who missed the June 30 deadline for installing High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) may now face penalties and service restrictions.

From July 1, the state Transport Department has started strict enforcement against non-compliant vehicles, mainly those registered before April 1, 2019.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to the HSRP number plate issue, Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "We have extended the deadline for HSRP number plates five times. Given the potential for anti-national activities in the state, HSRP number plates are essential. When anti-nationals… pic.twitter.com/7XYfDkQHSD — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2026

Fine Begins

Vehicle owners without HSRPs can now be fined up to Rs 1,000 under Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Officials said enforcement will be carried out with support from the Traffic Police across the state.

This means vehicle checks may increase on roads in the coming days.

What Is HSRP?

HSRP is a special aluminium number plate with advanced security features.

It includes a chromium-based hologram, tamper-proof locks, and a laser-etched unique 10-digit serial number.

These features make the plate difficult to copy, remove or replace.

The system helps authorities track stolen vehicles and reduce fake number plate misuse.

Why It Matters?

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik earlier said HSRP is important to prevent vehicle theft and criminal misuse.

The central government had made HSRPs mandatory for new vehicles in 2019 and later extended the rule to older vehicles.

Compliance Still Low

Despite repeated extensions, compliance remains weak.

Transport Department data shows only 1.07 crore vehicles, or around 51 percent, out of 2.10 crore eligible vehicles have installed HSRPs so far.

This means nearly half the eligible vehicles are still non-compliant.

What Next?

The next phase will go beyond fines.

The Transport Department will conduct statewide inspection drives to identify vehicles without HSRPs.

Non-compliant vehicle owners may also face problems at Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Services such as address change, permit renewal, re-registration and ownership transfer may be blocked until HSRP installation is completed.

HSRP charges remain Rs 450 for two-wheelers, Rs 500 for three-wheelers, and Rs 745 for other vehicles.

Authorities are urging vehicle owners to install HSRPs quickly to avoid penalties and disruptions.