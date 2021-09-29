HSBC signs MoU for corporate sponsorship of India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

HSBC announced its partnership as a corporate sponsor for the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The MoU signing ceremony, held at The Indian Consulate in Dubai, was attended by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai and Dy. Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, HSBC UAE & Head of International Markets, Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI and Sai Narain CDK, Head of International Markets and Customer Channels, Wealth & Personal Banking, EMEA, HSBC.

The India Pavilion will be inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India on October 1, 2021 which will be followed by a cultural programme.

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, Dubai and Dy Commissioner General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, “I am confident that HSBC can be a strong partner for business organizations operating in this corridor and support Indian start-ups to navigate their UAE journey.”

India’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will primarily focus on presenting unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country’s growth story, and benefit from it.

Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, HSBC UAE & International Markets said, “Our sponsorship of the India Pavilion at Expo2020, in the same year that we celebrate our 75th anniversary and the UAE marks its own Golden Jubilee, demonstrates the enduring strength of our long-standing relationships in both countries and our commitment to ensuring that we use our unique global network to open up a world of opportunity for our customers.”

The India Pavilion, which is one of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. The India Pavilion will also be hosting and co-creating leadership discussions, international trade conferences, and seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other participating nations.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:32 PM IST