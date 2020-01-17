RBI issues new rules: How your credit and debit cards will get more secure

Soon your credit and debit cards will be more secure. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued new rules for debit and credit cards to improve convenience and security.

According to Live Mint, RBI recently issued a new set of rules to improve user convenience and increase the security of debit and credit card transactions. The central bank has asked all card issuers (banks and financial institutions) to give card users the facility to enable/disable their cards for different types of use. These include online, physical, contact-less domestically or internationally.

Over the years, the volume and value of transactions made through cards have increased manifold. To improve user convenience and increase the security of card transactions, RBI has come out with these norms.

So some transactions on your credit and debit card may not be possible unless you ask banks to enable them. From March 16 this year, all new cards, including those which are reissued, would only work in India. If customers want to use their cards outside India, they would need to request their banks for the facility, reported Live Mint.