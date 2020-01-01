RBI launches 'MANI' app to help visually challenged persons to identify denomination of notes

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das here on Wednesday launched a mobile application called 'Mobile Aided Note Identifier' (MANI) to aid visually challenged persons in identifying the denomination of currency notes.

The application is free and can be downloaded from the Android Play Store and iOS App Store without any charges or payment. This mobile application does not authenticate a note as being either genuine or counterfeit.

"Indian banknotes contain several features, which enable the visually impaired (colour blind, partially sighted and blind people) to identify them, viz., intaglio printing and tactile mark, variable banknote size, large numerals, variable colour, monochromatic hues and patterns," said an official statement released on Wednesday.

The app is capable of identifying the denominations of Mahatma Gandhi Series and Mahatma Gandhi (New) series banknote by checking front or reverse side or part of the note including half folded notes at various holding angles and a broad range of light conditions (normal light/daylight/low light, etc.).

It also has the ability to identify the denomination through an audio notification in Hindi and English and non-sonic mode such as vibration (suitable for those with vision and hearing impairment).

"After installation, the mobile application does not require internet and works in offline mode. It has the ability to navigate the mobile application via voice controls for accessing the application features wherever the underlying device and operating system combination supports voice-enabled controls," added the release.