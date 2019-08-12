How Yellow metal retouches all-time high of Rs 38,470 on jewellers' buying

New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday retouched the all-time high mark of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram in the national capital after the precious metal advanced by Rs 50 on fresh buying from jewellers amid positive overseas trend, according to the All India Sarafa Association. On Thursday, gold had hit record high price of Rs 38,470 per 10 gram in the national capital. Silver, however, plunged Rs 1,150 to Rs 43,000 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

According to analysts, the rise in local demand, along with positive global trend, mainly led to the upward movement in gold prices. Globally, gold was trading higher at USD 1,503.30 an ounce in New York amid growing Sino-US trade tensions after US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated that he was not ready for a deal with China, prompting investors to move towards safe-haven assets like gold.