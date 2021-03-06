How to get new IFSC codes of Andhra and Corporation Bank?



IFSC codes of e-Andhra and those of e-Corporation Bank branches have been changed. Old IFSC codes of branches of both banks will not be valid after April 1, 2021.

On April 1, 2020, the e-Andhra and e-Corporation Bank were amalgamated into the Union bank of India.

IT integration of both the banks has been completed without changing the account number of customers but IFSC codes have been changed. The customers of erstwhile e-Andhra and of e-Corporation Bank will enjoy the same account number without any change thus facilitating smooth transactions in the branches.

IFSC code of e-Andhra will begin with UBIN08 and e-Corporation Bank with UBIN09 and customer will have to get new cheque book with changed IFSC and MICR codes.

To get new IFSC code customers can send SMS “IFSC<OLD IFSC>” to mobile number 09223008486 or can contact Customer Care at 1800-208-2244/1800-425-1515/1800-425-3555 or visit Union Bank's website.

The Union Bank of India has requested customers to update new IFSC on mandates given by them and notify remitters about the new IFSC. The Bank has also requested customers to obtain new cheque book from their branch or apply through Mobile APP, or Internet Banking or ATM.