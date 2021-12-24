How CoFynd has evolved as ace co-working and co-living search platform

Co-working or co-living spaces with all modern amenities is a sprouting concept in India. Millennials are more than eager to adopt it wholeheartedly for many obvious reasons like cost-friendliness, hassle-free operation, and better time management in co-working spaces while safety and social connection in co-living spaces.

Atul Gupta the Founder of CoFynd, a space discovery platform to find such places says “there is considerable change in mindset. Young professionals looking for work and living spaces that provide facilities coupled freedom with flexibility. They know how and where to cut the cost without compromising on quality. They have wholeheartedly welcomed the concepts of co-working and co-living spaces. The mindset is moving from ownership to sharing economy.”

However, finding such places wasn’t an easy task, due to the lack of proper communication channels between the end-users and the service providers. In the year 2017, he noticed that lots of young Indian professionals in large number look for such spaces but do not know how to get the perfect space that suits their requirements. Students and professionals shifting from one town to other wanted to book such spaces before arriving in the new cities.

He launched CoFynd, a space discovery platform to find co-working and co-living spaces, with technology partner T9L. CoFynd started with the co-working spaces in 3 metro cities, Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon, in 2019 and now they are into 28 Indian cities. The idea was to save time and cost for people looking for such places. They developed a website that does not only shows the pictures of such spaces but also helps you to easily compare the price, amenities, and metro connectivity of the spaces from your home or office so that the viewers can decide just with the help of a few clicks. Anita one of the users says “It is such a relief that we can find such from the comfort of our home. I am a student, when I was shifting to Mumbai finding a suitable co-living space felt so difficult. But thanks to technology browsing platforms for such spaces exist.”

CoFynd received a good response from end-users as well as the service provider. Satyendra Jain who owns a co-living space informs “when we made this space I was worried about advertising and promotions, but I am glad that such a marketing platform exists.”

Atul says, “Be its coworking spaces or co-living spaces, we provide all with complete care of flexibility and modern amenities. The response was overwhelming from both the associated party, so we soon expanded to 13 cities in 2020, and now in 2021, we provide services in 28 Indian cities.”

CoFynd has 25000+ spaces available across 28 cities and 700+ locations. The demand for such spaces is increasing every coming year, with currently 2 million people working in co-working spaces and 2.26 million people living in co-living spaces. Atul says “The trend is here to stay. With the growing population, shrinking spaces and high cost of co-working and co-living spaces are going to be the irreplaceable choice. We aim to expand the network as much as possible and keep working to better our services so that CoFynd becomes the first thought when anyone thinks about co-working or co-living space.”

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 04:28 PM IST