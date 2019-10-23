Housing sales up 16% at Rs 1.54 lakh cr during Jan-Sep across seven cities: Anarock

New Delhi: Housing sales rose by 16 per cent in value terms during January-September period of this year to Rs 1.54 lakh crore across seven major cities, according to property consultant Anarock.

Sales increased to nearly 2.02 lakh units during the period under review from 1.78 lakh units last year, it added.

"Despite depressed consumption sentiment, the top seven cities saw homes worth about Rs 1.54 lakh crore sold in the first three quarters of 2019, rising yearly by 16 per cent," Anarock Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri said.

"The overall value of units sold in the corresponding period of 2018 was approx Rs 1.33 lakh crore," he added.

In value terms, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) topped the list with housing sales worth Rs 62,970 crore, up 33 per cent from Rs 47,240 crore in the corresponding period of 2018.

Bengaluru saw a 7 per cent dip in housing sales at Rs 28,160 crore from Rs 30,310 crore during the same period last year.

However, Pune witnessed a 32 per cent jump in overall housing sales to Rs 17,530 crore from Rs 13,275 crore during January-September 2018.

Housing sales in NCR were valued at Rs 24,860 crore till September this year as against Rs 21,600 crore in the three quarters of 2018.

"This is significant considering NCR has been one of the worst hit residential markets in recent times," Puri said.

Hyderabad and Chennai saw homes worth Rs 9,400 crore and Rs 5,580 crore, respectively, being sold. Housing sales declined by 2 per cent in Hyderabad, while it rose 13 per cent in Chennai.

In Kolkata, homes worth Rs 5,850 crore were sold.