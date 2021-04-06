'Hotels biz at standstill, new lockdown measures in Maharashtra will impact 70% of the restaurant business'

There is a growing fear about economic losses among hotel and restaurant business, but there is also a major concern over losing manpower, stated Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI). The migrants employed in the restaurant business have realised that with the drop in business, there are chances that businesses may shut down. So, many have packed and have started to move out of the state.

“There is still fear of last year (2020 nationwide lockdown) among the employees today. Even though most businesses supported their employees, they preferred going back to their place of origin. They have started to move out already,” stated Pradeep Shetty, Senior Vice President, HRAWI. He added small to large hospitality businesses depend on migrants from the state and outside.

Due to the 2020 lockdown and its impact, around 30 per cent of hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently due to financial losses. Around 50 per cent of hotels and restaurants continue to run into losses in the country even today.

As per the state government's order, take-away orders, parcels and home delivery services will only be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm from Monday to Friday. On weekends only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7 am to 8 pm and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup. “More than home delivery, it is usually dine-in experience that customers enjoy during the weekends. The weekend business will be lost now,” Shetty added.