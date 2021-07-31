Hospitality industry urges FM Nirmala Sitharaman to bring back interest relief scheme

The hospitality industry on Saturday urged the Union Finance Minister to reintroduce the scheme granting ex-gratia payment of the difference between compound interest and simple interest for six months to borrowers.

Hit hard, yet again, due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) stated that the industry has witnessed rampant closures across the country in the past few months.

The tourism and hospitality sector has borne the worst brunt of the economic turmoil stemming from the pandemic, both in the first and the second waves. The sector hopes that the payment against compounding interest, like the one during the first wave, will provide some relief.