‘’Hornbills Watch The Sky, A Waiting Nation Measures Hope In Gathering Clouds"

India's monsoon rainfall is now projected at 90% of the long-period average. |

High above the emerald forests of the Western Ghats, a great hornbill sits motionless upon an ancient branch, its magnificent casque turned towards a sky that remains hesitant and unreadable. For centuries, the hornbill has measured time not by calendars but by clouds, winds and the arrival of the life-giving monsoon. This year, however, even nature’s patient sentinel appears to be waiting longer than usual.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a forecast that has stirred anxiety across agricultural markets, corporate boardrooms, stocks markets, government offices and millions of rural households.

India is now expected to receive only 90% of the long period average rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, marking what could be the country’s lowest monsoon rainfall in 11 years. The forecast represents a deterioration from the earlier estimate of 92% and revives memories of 2015, when El Nino reduced seasonal rainfall to 87% of the average.

The warning quickly reverberated through financial markets, contributing to weakness in several sectors as investors reassessed risks to agricultural output, rural consumption, food prices and corporate earnings. In India, the monsoon remains one of the most powerful economic forces outside government policy itself. When the rains falter, the consequences travel far beyond the farm gate.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said El Nino conditions are likely to emerge during June and strengthen through the second half of the monsoon season. Scientific projections suggest the phenomenon could attain moderate to strong intensity during July, August and September — the three months that largely determine the success or failure of India's agricultural year.

The concern extends far beyond weather charts. The IMD has indicated that below-normal seasonal rainfall is likely across large parts of the country, with relatively better prospects only in portions of Northwest and Northeast India, eastern peninsular regions, adjoining east-central areas and isolated pockets of eastern India.

States such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab will be closely watched by policymakers and farmers alike as rainfall patterns evolve.

The monsoon delivers nearly 70% of India's annual rainfall, replenishing reservoirs, rivers and groundwater systems across the economy. Nearly half of India's farmland still depends directly on rainfall, while millions derive livelihoods from agriculture and allied activities.

A deficient monsoon could affect pulses, cotton, oilseeds, maize and rain-fed rice while weakening rural purchasing power. Beyond agriculture, below-normal rainfall may challenge water availability, hydropower generation and ecosystem sustainability, while increasing drought risks and pressure on drinking-water resources. The IMD has urged efficient water management, conservation measures, agricultural contingency planning and greater use of early-warning systems.

The timing could hardly be more delicate. India is already navigating elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions in West Asia and uncertainty surrounding the Iran crisis. Economists warn that an adverse monsoon could reignite food inflation and complicate the policy outlook.

Adding to the concern, the IMD expects above-normal heatwave days during June across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, with isolated regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also vulnerable. The agency has advised state governments to strengthen preparedness, ensure drinking-water availability and protect vulnerable populations.

For India, rain is not merely weather. It is economics, agriculture, inflation, livelihoods and national confidence woven into a single seasonal thread. And so, as Mumbai waits for dark clouds to gather over the Arabian Sea and farmers scan distant horizons, the great hornbill continues its silent vigil above the forest canopy — waiting for the rains that may determine the fortunes of the world's largest democracy in the months ahead.