Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India crosses 15 lakh cumulative sales mark in Odisha

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India stated that its cumulative sales have crossed 15 lakh unit mark in Odisha.

The company said that catering to the rising demand for personal mobility with 32 per cent market share, the two-wheeler maker is now the fastest growing two wheeler brand in the state.

''We remain committed towards providing our customers with quality products and after-sales services closer to their place in the state,'' stated HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Private Limited is the wholly owned Indian subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, Limited, Japan. Founded in 1999, it was the fourth Honda automotive venture in India, after Kinetic Honda Motor Ltd, Hero Honda and Honda Siel Cars India.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 05:14 PM IST