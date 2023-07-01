 Honda Cars Sales Slip 35% In June
Honda Cars Sales Slip 35% In June



PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
Honda Cars India on Saturday said its domestic wholesales declined by 35 per cent to 5,080 units in June.

The automaker sold 7,834 units in the domestic market in June 2022.

Exports declined to 2,112 units last month from 2,502 units in June last year.

"Our sales in June are in line with our projections and met our planned targets," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said in a statement.

The company will soon commence the pre-launch booking for Elevate, and it will be launched during the festive season, he added.

article-image

