 Honasa Consumer Shares Make Muted Market Debut; Up Nearly 2%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHonasa Consumer Shares Make Muted Market Debut; Up Nearly 2%

Honasa Consumer Shares Make Muted Market Debut; Up Nearly 2%

The stock began the trade at Rs 330, up 1.85 per cent on the NSE. It later hit a high of Rs 337.60 and a low of Rs 323.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
Honasa Consumer Shares Make Muted Market Debut; Up Nearly 2% | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Shares of Honasa Consumer Ltd, which owns new-age FMCG brands like Mamaearth and The Derma Co, made a muted market debut on Tuesday, listing with a gain of nearly 2 per cent on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 324.

The stock began the trade at Rs 330, up 1.85 per cent on the NSE. It later hit a high of Rs 337.60 and a low of Rs 323.

The stock listed at par with the issue price of Rs 324 on the BSE. The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 10,718.99 crore during the morning trade.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Honasa Consumer was subscribed 7.61 times on the last day of subscription on Thursday.

The Rs 1,701.44 crore IPO had a price range of Rs 308-324 a share. The Gurugram-based beauty and personal care company was founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh.

It began with the launch of Mamaearth and over the years added five more brands to its portfolio, including The Derma Co, Aqualogica, Ayuga, BBlunt, and Dr Sheth's, and built a 'House of Brands' architecture.

Read Also
Ashneer Grover Applauds Mamaearth's 8-Fold Oversubscribed IPO; Issue Subscribed 7.59 Times So Far
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Zydus Lifesciences Net Profit Rises To ₹800.7 Cr;Devyani International Net...

Earnings Q2 2024 LIVE: Zydus Lifesciences Net Profit Rises To ₹800.7 Cr;Devyani International Net...

L&T Construction Awarded Contracts For Its Water & Effluent Treatment Business

L&T Construction Awarded Contracts For Its Water & Effluent Treatment Business

Honasa Consumer Shares Make Muted Market Debut; Up Nearly 2%

Honasa Consumer Shares Make Muted Market Debut; Up Nearly 2%

Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer...

Tata Communications And Singapore Airlines Partners To Enhance Employee Productivity And Customer...

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval For Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets