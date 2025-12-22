 Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment

Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment

The Indian rupee strengthened for the second day as RBI intervention, a lower trade deficit and improved capital flows supported the currency. Despite the recovery from record lows, analysts warn that volatility will continue, with global dollar trends and RBI actions guiding future movement.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Rupee Recovers After Recent Weakness. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Indian rupee rose for the second straight session on Monday, recovering from recent record lows. The local currency opened 24 paise stronger at 89.41 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 89.65. Market participants said steady intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) helped support the rupee and calm sharp volatility.

RBI Intervention Plays a Key Role

Analysts believe the RBI has been actively selling dollars to prevent excessive weakness in the rupee. This intervention has helped the currency stabilise after sharp falls last week. However, experts caution that volatility remains high, and the rupee’s next move will depend on how long RBI support continues and how the US dollar behaves globally.

Read Also
Dollar Vs Rupee: Rupee's Surprising Comeback, What Triggered The Sudden Rise Against The Dollar?
article-image

Key Levels Watched by Markets

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment
Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment
NEET SS Admit Card 2025 To Be OUT Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
NEET SS Admit Card 2025 To Be OUT Today At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 In Separate Cases For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹20 Crore From Bangkok
Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 In Separate Cases For Smuggling Drugs Worth ₹20 Crore From Bangkok
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On December 28
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At ibps.in; Exam On December 28

Currency traders say 89.20 per dollar has become an important level. If the rupee manages to stay below this level for some time, it could strengthen further toward the 88.50–88.30 range in the near term. On the other hand, any renewed dollar strength could again put pressure on the rupee.

Support from Trade and Capital Flows

The rupee also found support from improving economic data. India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed sharply to USD 24.5 billion in November, down from USD 42 billion in October. A strong surplus in services exports, such as IT services, continued to support the country’s external balance. In addition, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned buyers in Indian equities and sellers of dollars, helping the rupee recover.

Read Also
Rupee Likely To Weaken Further To 92–94 Per Dollar, No Cause For Panic: Axis Bank Economist
article-image

Best Performer in Asia Last Week

On Friday, the rupee recorded a sharp 0.67 per cent gain, briefly moving past the key 90-mark against the dollar. Although it later gave up some gains, it still emerged as the best-performing Asian currency for the day.

Read Also
Rupee Falls 15 Paise To 86.10 VS Dollar On FII Outflows, Rate Cut Speculation Ahead Of MPC Meet
article-image

Outlook Remains Volatile

Despite the recent rise, experts expect the rupee to remain volatile. FPIs were net sellers in most trading sessions in December, which could limit gains. A Bank of Baroda report said the rupee may stay unstable until clarity emerges on a possible trade deal with the US, likely by March 2026. Overall, RBI actions and global factors will remain crucial.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment

Rupee Strengthens For Second Day After Hitting Lows, RBI Support & Better Trade Data Lift Sentiment

Gold Hits Record High On Safe-Haven Buying, Rate Cut Hopes & Global Uncertainty

Gold Hits Record High On Safe-Haven Buying, Rate Cut Hopes & Global Uncertainty

Stock Markets Open Strong On Monday, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Foreign Buying & Global Cheer

Stock Markets Open Strong On Monday, Sensex & Nifty Rise On Foreign Buying & Global Cheer

IPO Market Buzz In The Year’s Final Week, 11 New Issues To Open With Strong SME Dominance

IPO Market Buzz In The Year’s Final Week, 11 New Issues To Open With Strong SME Dominance

Foreign Investor Trades & Global Data In Focus, Currency Moves & Macro Cues To Shape Market...

Foreign Investor Trades & Global Data In Focus, Currency Moves & Macro Cues To Shape Market...