Honasa Acquires 58% Fluence Pharma For ₹135 Crore, Enters Nutraceuticals With New Health Subsidiary

Mumbai: Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, has approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Fluence Pharma Private Limited for around Rs 135 crore. The move marks Honasa’s entry into the fast-growing nutraceutical market.

Strategic Expansion

Honasa will acquire a 58 percent equity stake in Fluence Pharma through a secondary purchase. The remaining 42 percent stake will be acquired in two phases over the next five to seven years, subject to agreed conditions.

The company said the acquisition will help expand its presence beyond beauty and personal care into science-led wellness products.

Science-Led Business

Fluence Pharma specialises in over-the-counter supplements for hair and skin health under brands such as Hair Fact, Skin Fact and Pro Fact.

The company is known for its patented Cyclical Nutrition Therapy, offering condition-specific supplement solutions designed for issues such as hair fall and skin concerns.

Fluence has built a strong reputation among medical professionals, with more than 3,000 dermatologists prescribing its products over the past decade.

In FY26, Fluence reported revenue of around Rs 40 crore, with EBITDA margins above 20 percent.

New Health Venture

Honasa’s board also approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary named Honasa Health Private Limited.

The new entity will focus on direct-to-consumer nutraceutical products and online distribution.

The company plans to combine Fluence’s patented science with Honasa’s digital and consumer reach to build a stronger health and wellness business.

Honasa said rising consumer awareness around nutrition, preventive healthcare and wellness is driving strong demand for nutraceutical products in India, making this a key long-term growth opportunity.