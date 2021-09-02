Home decor startup KraftInn raises Seed round from NVCL

KraftInn, a home decor startup has raised an undisclosed amount in a Seed round from NEDFi Venture Capital Ltd. (NVCL), through its North East Venture Fund.

“Climate change is one of the most pertinent issues of our generation and home decor companies need to change how we make things. We aspire to be India’s largest direct-to-customer sustainable home décor brand,” said Parikshit Borkotoky, Co-Founder, KraftInn.

“Our approach is to directly reach out to the target customers, and build a digitally native brand. In addition to this, we closely work with the customers to understand their preferences and habits in the real-time. This equips us with the required understanding that goes into building the new products. Our approach is our key USP,” said Pramathesh Borkotoky, Co-Founder, KraftInn.

“The Company fits the NEVF objective of promoting scalable startups in the North-East Region especially, as the Company is working in the traditional craft space but has developed a model which is likely to help scale at a faster rate with the potential to place itself as major player in the eco-friendly home decor space,” said PVSLN Murty, CMD NEDFi and Chairman NVCL.

The company intends to utilize the funds in expanding its inventory and designs. The startup will also utilize a part of the raised investment in strengthening the marketing, sales, and distribution teams.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:37 AM IST