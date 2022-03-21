Hindware Italian collection introduces new range of coloured faucets; announces brand endorser

Hindware, bathroom solutions, today announced it has launched a new collection of colored faucets, ‘Hues’ by Hindware Italian Collection. The new range entails a complete portfolio of faucets called Edge, Element and Avior available in stunning colors - Gold, Rose-Gold and Chrome Black. With the launch of ‘Hues’ colored faucet collection, the company aims to expand its reach in the PVD category, a growing market segment with increasing consumer demand for luxury bathrooms that leads back to bathroom fittings in gold finish, it said in a statement.

‘Hues’ by Hindware Italian Collection pursues to connect with audiences seeking to design bathrooms with color and pristine finish in metro and mini-metro cities. The new bathroom range has a sharp and edgy design to match basins and water closets of every bath space. Each color palette connoting beauty, and elegance in the most impactful way, capable of instantly elevating the look of any bath space. The collection is designed to be aesthetically appealing and built with the most durable finish available today.

Leading female actor, Tamanna Bhatia has also been signed in as the brand endorser for the launch of ‘Hues’ faucets by Hindware Italian Collection. As part of the association Tamanna will be supporting Hindware’s brand value and further strengthening its position in the premium offerings by Hindware Italian Collection.

Commenting on the announcement, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath & Tiles, Brilloca, said, “The PVD market in India is more than 200 crore industry with consumers, increasingly focussing on bathrooms on being personal spas rather than just for daily ablution. The all-new ‘Hue’ range of premium-colored faucets offers premium quality, while also being budget-friendly making the attractive yet affordable faucet range a value for money proposition for any kitchen or bathroom. The colored faucets have a stunning, long-lasting finish that will light up your bathroom and give it an aesthetic look.

“We are excited to have Tamanna Bhatia as our brand endorser as she personifies the elegance and style proposition of our products. Alongside her, we are certain to strengthen the brand’s connection with consumers especially in southern India.”

Commenting on the association, Tamanna Bhatia said, “I am extremely happy to be associated with India's leading bathware solutions brand, Hindware. I am someone who is obsessed with beautiful bathroom settings. That's why I resonate with the company's vision."

Hues by Hindware Italian Collection will be available in three complete ranges in Edge, Element and Avoir available in stunning colors - Gold, Rose-Gold and Chrome Black. The company is launching an exhaustive portfolio of more than 150 SKUs in the color series.

Additionally, Hindware unveiled its new brand logo in Black & White color echoing supremacy and suavity. And revealed the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection, in White, Gold and Black color, representing luxury, triumph and success, while ‘Italian’ written in artistic calligraphy font to signify elegance. The essence of the new logo for Hindware Italian Collection further relates with confidence, boldness and power, the statement added.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 06:06 PM IST