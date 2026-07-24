 Hindustan Zinc Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Falls 25% To ₹5,449 Crore
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Hindustan Zinc Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Falls 25% To ₹5,449 Crore

Hindustan Zinc reported a 25.1 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to ₹5,449 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. Revenue from operations also declined by 6 per cent year-on-year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 24, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Falls 25% To ₹5,449 Crore

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,449 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27, down from ₹7,269 crore in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹13,747 crore for the quarter.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹13,747 crore, a 6.04 per cent decrease compared to ₹14,630 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, revenue was marginally lower than ₹13,799 crore reported in the preceding quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Expense Details

Total expenses for the quarter increased by 0.35 per cent year-on-year to ₹7,314 crore, from ₹7,289 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the preceding quarter, expenses were down from ₹7,947 crore.

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Profit Before Tax

Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter stood at ₹7,314 crore, a 13.14 per cent decline from ₹8,421 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax in the preceding quarter was ₹6,751 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹12.94, compared to ₹17.24 in the same period last year. In the preceding quarter, basic EPS was ₹11.91.

Exceptional Items

The company noted an interim dividend of ₹11 per equity share, amounting to ₹4,648 crore, declared on 24 April 2026 for the financial year 2026-27. Additionally, the company reversed a ₹56 crore provision for Environment and Health Cess, recognised in the year ended 31 March 2025.

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Subsidiary Operations

The consolidated financial results include contributions from five subsidiaries: Hindustan Zinc Alloys Private Limited, Vedanta Zinc Football & Sports Foundation, Zinc India Foundation, Hindustan Zinc Fertilisers Private Limited, and Hindmetal Exploration Services Private Limited. These subsidiaries collectively contributed ₹28.62 crore in total revenues for the quarter.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.

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