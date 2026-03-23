Hindustan Zinc Partners Tata Steel To Scale EcoZen Use, Low-Carbon Zinc Cuts Emissions By 75% In Steel Manufacturing

Strategic Partnership for Green Steel. |

Mumbai: Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, has partnered with Tata Steel to increase the use of its low-carbon zinc product, EcoZen, in steel manufacturing. The move shows both companies’ strong focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.

The announcement was made through a filing to the stock exchange, highlighting the expansion of their long-standing relationship.

What is EcoZen?

EcoZen is a special type of zinc produced using renewable energy. It has a much lower carbon footprint compared to traditional zinc.

According to the company, EcoZen produces less than one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent per tonne of zinc. This is about 75 percent lower than the global industry average.

Reducing Emissions Across Supply Chain

By using EcoZen, steel manufacturers can reduce emissions at the raw material stage. This helps lower the overall carbon footprint of the entire production process.

This is important because industries are under pressure to cut emissions and meet climate goals. Using cleaner raw materials is one of the easiest ways to achieve this.

Boost to Sustainable Manufacturing

The partnership aims to promote greener practices in India’s industrial sector. Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said that this collaboration is a major step towards increasing the use of low-carbon zinc and building sustainable supply chains.

The companies want to set an example for other industries to follow by adopting cleaner technologies.

Why Zinc Matters in Steel?

Zinc plays a key role in steel manufacturing. It is used to coat steel, a process known as galvanisation, which protects the metal from rust and increases its life.

This makes zinc essential for many sectors, including infrastructure, automobiles, renewable energy, electronics, and energy storage.

Looking Ahead

As demand for green products grows, partnerships like this are expected to become more common. Companies are focusing on reducing emissions not just in their own operations but across their entire value chain.

This collaboration between Hindustan Zinc and Tata Steel is a step in that direction, helping India move towards more sustainable industrial growth.