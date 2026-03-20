Tata Steel Commissions ₹3,200 Crore Scrap-Based EAF Plant In Ludhiana To Cut Emissions Below 0.3 Tonnes

Tata Steel has inaugurated its first scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace facility in India at Ludhiana. |

Mumbai: Tata Steel is accelerating its low-carbon transition, commissioning a new-generation steelmaking facility that signals a shift toward sustainable production methods.

The company has operationalized its first scrap-based Electric Arc Furnace plant in India at Hi-Tech Valley, Ludhiana. As described on page 2, the facility has a production capacity of 0.75 million tonnes per annum and represents a significant milestone in Tata Steel’s journey toward greener steelmaking.

The plant is designed to achieve CO₂ emissions of less than 0.3 tonne per tonne of steel, marking a substantial reduction compared to conventional processes. This aligns with Tata Steel’s broader commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2045, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable steel production.

The facility will operate using 100 percent steel scrap as raw material, with around 40 percent sourced from the company’s recycling plant in Rohtak. Additionally, nearly 50 percent of the plant’s energy requirements will be met through renewable sources, reinforcing its low-carbon design.

The Ludhiana plant will produce construction-grade steel rebar under the Tata Tiscon brand, helping strengthen the company’s presence in the construction segment. The project also reflects Tata Steel’s strategy of combining circular economy practices with market expansion. The inauguration marks a key step in Tata Steel’s transition toward sustainable manufacturing while maintaining its competitive position in the steel market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and press release and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.