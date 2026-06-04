Hindalco Eyes ₹1,000 Crore Eternia Revenue By FY29, Targets Growth In ₹40,000 Crore Aluminium Windows Market

Hindalco Industries plans to generate over Rs 1,000 crore revenue from its aluminium windows and doors brand Eternia by FY29. | File Image

Mumbai: Hindalco Industries has announced an ambitious growth plan for its engineered aluminium windows and doors business under the Eternia brand.

The company aims to achieve more than Rs 1,000 crore in revenue from this business by FY29.

According to the company, Eternia has recorded nearly 65 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past three years, making it one of the fastest-growing segments within its building solutions portfolio.

Large Market Opportunity Ahead

Hindalco believes the Indian windows and facade industry offers significant growth potential.

The company estimates the market size at around Rs 40,000 crore.

A large part of this market remains unorganised, creating opportunities for branded and high-quality products.

The premium segment is growing at nearly 15 percent CAGR as customers increasingly prefer durable, aesthetically designed and high-performance building materials.

Focus on Real Estate and Hospitality

To drive future growth, Hindalco is targeting key sectors such as real estate and hospitality.

The company sees strong opportunities in new housing projects, commercial developments and hotels.

According to Anjan Putatunda, Business Head and Vice President of Eternia, the company will focus especially on the Delhi-NCR region and southern India, where construction activity remains strong.

The company is also expanding its nationwide partner network to improve market reach and customer access.

Manufacturing Expansion to Support Growth

Hindalco said stronger manufacturing capabilities will play a major role in achieving its revenue target.

The company plans to enhance production capacity and strengthen distribution channels to meet rising demand.

This strategy is expected to support faster delivery and better customer service across key markets.

Aluminium Windows Gain Popularity

Managing Director Satish Pai said the building and construction sector remains an important driver of India's economic growth.

He added that demand for advanced and system-based construction solutions is increasing rapidly.

The company highlighted that engineered aluminium windows and doors offer better tensile strength and durability compared to PVC alternatives.

As customers increasingly look for long-lasting and premium products, Hindalco expects demand for aluminium-based solutions to continue growing in the coming years.

With strong market trends and expanding construction activity, the company sees Eternia becoming a significant contributor to its future growth.