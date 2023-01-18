Hindalco announces allotment of 70,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each | Image credit: Hindalco (Representative)

Hindalco Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today approved allotment of 70,000 – 7.60% p.a., rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, via an exchange filing.

The debenture issue is of ₹1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹700 Crores, on a private placement basis.

The announcement is as per disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations is enclosed. [Annexure A].

The said NCDs have been rated as AA+ (Stable) by CARE Ratings Limited.

Read Also Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)