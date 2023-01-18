e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHindalco announces allotment of 70,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each

Hindalco announces allotment of 70,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each

The debenture issue is of ₹1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹700 Crores, on a private placement basis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Hindalco announces allotment of 70,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each | Image credit: Hindalco (Representative)
Follow us on

Hindalco Industries Limited, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, announced that the Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today approved allotment of 70,000 – 7.60% p.a., rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures, via an exchange filing.

The debenture issue is of ₹1,00,000 each aggregating to ₹700 Crores, on a private placement basis.

The announcement is as per disclosure in terms of Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations is enclosed. [Annexure A].

The said NCDs have been rated as AA+ (Stable) by CARE Ratings Limited.

Read Also
Hindalco Industries announced closure of trading window
article-image

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

KFintech drives digital transformation in financial services industry with AWS

KFintech drives digital transformation in financial services industry with AWS

Shark Tank India Season 2 Episode 12: Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta get into a heated argument over a...

Shark Tank India Season 2 Episode 12: Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta get into a heated argument over a...

Hindalco announces allotment of 70,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each

Hindalco announces allotment of 70,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each

Chat platform, Discord acquires compliments-based app Gas

Chat platform, Discord acquires compliments-based app Gas

Cipla launches Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device

Cipla launches Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device