Himachal Pradesh bets on solar and biomass energy to become Green Energy State by 2026

Cloudbursts and a devastating floods in the hills have been the most visible consequences of climate change for Himachal Pradesh. The state with 90 per cent of the population in villages, talked about its push for sustainable growth with the World Bank in February.

As part of its measures to fight back against global warming, Himachal Pradesh aims to become a Green Energy State by 2026.

Battered by climate change induced cloud bursts

Extreme weather events in the state which are set to get worse, are caused by unsustainable development, driven by hydroelectric power, high-value horticulture and tourism.

But the state can rely on mini and micro hydropower projects as well as solar and biomass sources for clean energy.

Recently more of solar and wind energy are replacing hydropower in the state's energy mix, as it discusses the transition with World Bank.

Projects and funds in the pipeline

The global financial institution is willing to initiate a Rs 2,500 crore Green Resilient Integrated Development programme for the state.

The state government is focusing on solar power projects of 500 KW to 1 MW capacity, for developing two green panchayats in each of 12 states.

Young people who set up solar units of 250 KW to 2 MW will get 40 per cent subsidy from the state government.

An energy storage unit will also be set up in Chamba to ensure solar power supply.

Sustainability and energy conservation are key

Apart from this 10 schools will also be identified for the development of grid-connected solar plants for energy conservation.

The HPPCL is working with the World Bank to set up 150 to 200 MW solar plants, and public sector firm SJVN has five solar projects in the pipeline for the state.

Himachal Pradesh also aims to become a Model State for Electric Vehicles, and will be introducing a green hydrogen project as well.

It will launch a Rs 2,000 crore program for Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development with the World Bank's support.