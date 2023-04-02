 Himachal Pradesh bets on solar and biomass energy to become Green Energy State by 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHimachal Pradesh bets on solar and biomass energy to become Green Energy State by 2026

Himachal Pradesh bets on solar and biomass energy to become Green Energy State by 2026

Extreme weather events in the state which are set to get worse, are caused by unsustainable development.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Cloudbursts and a devastating floods in the hills have been the most visible consequences of climate change for Himachal Pradesh. The state with 90 per cent of the population in villages, talked about its push for sustainable growth with the World Bank in February.

As part of its measures to fight back against global warming, Himachal Pradesh aims to become a Green Energy State by 2026.

Read Also
Himachal Pradesh receives snow and rainfall, weather office issues Orange alert in state
article-image

Battered by climate change induced cloud bursts

  • Extreme weather events in the state which are set to get worse, are caused by unsustainable development, driven by hydroelectric power, high-value horticulture and tourism.

  • But the state can rely on mini and micro hydropower projects as well as solar and biomass sources for clean energy.

  • Recently more of solar and wind energy are replacing hydropower in the state's energy mix, as it discusses the transition with World Bank.

Read Also
India aims to cut power output from 81 coal plants, replace green energy
article-image

Projects and funds in the pipeline

  • The global financial institution is willing to initiate a Rs 2,500 crore Green Resilient Integrated Development programme for the state.

  • The state government is focusing on solar power projects of 500 KW to 1 MW capacity, for developing two green panchayats in each of 12 states.

  • Young people who set up solar units of 250 KW to 2 MW will get 40 per cent subsidy from the state government.

  • An energy storage unit will also be set up in Chamba to ensure solar power supply.

Read Also
NTPC Green Energy inks pact with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
article-image

Sustainability and energy conservation are key

  • Apart from this 10 schools will also be identified for the development of grid-connected solar plants for energy conservation.

  • The HPPCL is working with the World Bank to set up 150 to 200 MW solar plants, and public sector firm SJVN has five solar projects in the pipeline for the state.

  • Himachal Pradesh also aims to become a Model State for Electric Vehicles, and will be introducing a green hydrogen project as well.

  • It will launch a Rs 2,000 crore program for Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development with the World Bank's support.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh bets on solar and biomass energy to become Green Energy State by 2026

Himachal Pradesh bets on solar and biomass energy to become Green Energy State by 2026

SEBI reportedly probing Vinod Adani's link to offshore firms that Adani Group was dealing with

SEBI reportedly probing Vinod Adani's link to offshore firms that Adani Group was dealing with

PAN card, Aadhar now a must for small savings schemes including PPF and NSS

PAN card, Aadhar now a must for small savings schemes including PPF and NSS

Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens...

Elon Musk denies Twitter blue tick to New York Times as it refuses to pay for verification, netizens...

Former Zee employee, 2 others fined Rs 90 lakh for insider trading using data on Zee Plex launch

Former Zee employee, 2 others fined Rs 90 lakh for insider trading using data on Zee Plex launch