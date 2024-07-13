Himachal Cabinet Approves Plan To Rationalise Provisions Of Zero Electricity Bill For Domestic Users

Representative Picture

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet gave its approval on Friday to rationalise the provisions for zero electricity bills for domestic consumers by restricting subsidy to 'one family, one meter' and interlinking power connections with ration cards.

In a meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state Cabinet has decided to abolish the entire subsidy on electricity bills of the chief minister, former CMs, speakers, deputy speakers, ministers, MPs, MLAs, former ministers, chairman of boards and advisors, OSDs, all Class-I and Class-2 employees of the government, corporations, and boards, including IAS, IPS, and other officers, and all income taxpayers, according to a statement.

125 units per month

Previously, electricity bills for up to 125 units per month were free in Himachal Pradesh.

Former chief minister and leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, said in a statement issued here that the Congress, which came to power by promising 300 units of free electricity, has decided to stop the already existing subsidy on electricity.

He accused the Congress-led government of making false promises to people and misleading them.

The Cabinet has also approved the declaration of land acquisition and compensation to the families affected by the expansion of Kangra airport.

Furthermore, it was decided to provide the state share of capital costs for the construction of Bulk Drug Park in the Haroli Assembly constituency of Una district and approved the calling of its tender.

Shimla Development plan

The Cabinet gave its nod to bring additional areas of Retreat, Mashobra, Band Tukda Andri, Shiv Mandi Andri, Tal and Giri, DPF Khalini, BCS, Mist Chamber, and Parimahal under the ambit of green area in the Shimla Development Plan.

It accepted the Cabinet Sub-Committee's recommendations for declaring the results of Junior Office Assistant (postcodes 903 and 939) by Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog Hamirpur and also approved filling up 486 posts of Lecturer Physical Education and 157 supernumerary posts of Principal School Cadre in the Education Department.

The Cabinet decided to declare the district cadres of Patwari and Kanunago and the divisional cadre of Naib Tehsildar in the Revenue Department as state cadres.

State Award for School Teachers Scheme

It also approved the launch of the 'Himachal Pradesh State Award for School Teachers Scheme, 2024' to recognise the outstanding services of the teachers.

The state Cabinet approved the amendment to the HP Motor Vehicles Rules, 1999, requiring the submission of an authorised receipt of the purchase of two Bureau of Indian Standards-certified protective headgears for registering two-wheelers in the state.

Further, the Cabinet gave its nod to set up a ropeway from taxi parking to Baba Balak Nath Temple Deothsidh in Hamirpur district.

Meanwhile, the meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee, constituted to draft the Himachal Pradesh Home Stay Rules, 2024, decided to revise the draft rules for the tourism department.