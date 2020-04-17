Hikal contributes to the COVID-19 crisis through various community welfare initiatives

The company has also announced that each of its employees have come forward and voluntarily pledged their one-day salary towards the CM’s Relief Fund, to which company would add sizable amount towards contribution to CM’s Relief Fund. The company has made noteworthy contributions towards the wellbeing of healthcare service providers, corporation staff, affected daily wage workers and the underprivileged community around the Hikal plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat.

Kumaar Priyaranjan, President - Human Capital & CSR said, "We at Hikal, believe that the community is a key constituent of the nation’s growth. We have always actively been involved in the well-being of the less fortunate in our society. Through Srijan, we are committed towards participating in combating the deadly Covid-19 crisis that has disrupted economic activity and impacted livelihoods through direct involvement by contribution to the PM Cares Fund, CM Relief funds as well as with partnering NGOs, government agencies towards the wellbeing of healthcare service providers, corporation staff, affected daily wage workers and the underprivileged community around the Hikal plants in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat."

In addition to contributing to the PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Funds, Hikal is taking various measures to contain the spread of the virus in Maharashtra, which is a growing concern with the growing number of cases being reported each day. With an aim to support the Ministry of Health and Government of Maharashtra, Hikal has procured 10,000 surgical masks and 2,500 body suits, a critical requirement for healthcare providers working in hospitals across the state. Hikal has also helped procure 600 PPEs for the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in alliance with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) which will be used by healthcare providers and TMC staff at the forefront of this battle.

While supporting the government and healthcare providers is critical, the interest and wellbeing of daily wage workers is also a prime concern for Hikal. With business activities discontinued, daily wage workers as well as staff in unorganized sectors have been severely impacted with income sources being disrupted. For the same, Hikal has partnered with International Association of Human Values (IAHV) to provide ration kits comprising of essential grains, oil, condiments, toiletries) to 1000 affected households residing in the slums of Kalyan, Dharavi and Borivali. Hikal has also partnered with Goonj with ‘Rahat Kits’ which will cater to 250 daily wage worker’s immediate material needs. Additionally, over 450 families in the slum areas of CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai have been supplied with groceries which will last them for a period of 10 days. Thereafter it would be replenished as needed.

Hikal is taking utmost care of the safety and wellbeing of the community in and around the plant locations. Hikal has distributed 1,100 masks and 400 litres of sanitizer through MIDC to the Pune district hospitals. In collaboration with the Hinjewadi police, they have taken up relief work for the migrant laborers. In Jigani, Hikal has distributed 500 bottles of hand sanitizers to the nearby village, gram panchayat and local police stations. The company has provided 3,000 kgs of rice, 500 kgs of pulses to be used by the local DCP office for the underprivileged villagers as well as the poor and needy in the vicinity. Hikal has contributed 12,500 kgs of wheat to three villages – Umarwada, Panoli and Sanjali as well as 2,100 litres of sanitizing liquid in Gujarat. 400 families in Taloja have been provided with grocery kits in and around Taloja MIDC area.

Hikal is spearheading several projects to make a positive contribution to the lives of underprivileged people and those who at risk or impacted by the deadly Covid-19 virus.